Self-acclaimed United Nations Ambassador, Kwame Owusu Forjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has slammed Delay over what he described as throwing personal attacks at him during an earlier interview.

Delay and Dr. UN’s interview, which took place sometime in August 2022, was described as an explosive one as it was characterised by series of banters from both sides.

Delay’s quest to probe further and find answers to some allegations and scandals Dr. UN has been involved in, and the latter’s refusal to succumb to the query, created a tensed atmosphere.

However, months after that particular interview and after analysing all that ensued, Dr. UN thinks he was attacked and not interviewed.

According to him, Delay portrayed unprofessionalism throughout the said interview, adding that she resorted to asking unwise questions.

“Delay doesn’t ask wise questions. How many times have you heard that presenters attack people during interviews? You people are the ones that overhype her like that. You people regard her too much. She is Delay and so what? She is Delay before her own fans.

“I have earned my PhD in a great school. I have been to interviews in Rwanda, South Africa, CNN, BBC. I told them to mute some of the things I said because I have got court cases,” he stated in an interview with Ohemaa Channel.

