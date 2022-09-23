Photos have surfaced online suggesting that social media sensation Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah have tied the knot.

The photos, first shared on social media by Dzidzor Mensah, show her dressed in a beautiful bridal gown with a veil and crown on her head.

In the first two photos, Dzidzor stood alone showing her front and back in different poses. The remaining photos had her in loved-up poses with Dr UN who rocked a fine suit.

Sharing the photos on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Dzidzor Mensah indicated that the wedding had happened the previous day. She also expressed gratitude to God for giving her a loving husband.

“All photos from my Wedding yesterday. I thank God for blessing me with a loving husband ❤❤❤❤,” she said.

We can’t state authoritatively if the two attention-seeking celebs are indeed married but the buzz the photos are creating online has attracted a lot of attention.

Be kind to my kids when I’m no more – Joyce Dzidzor to Ghanaians

Death is end of pain: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah cries

HIV positive Joyce Dzidzor Mensah drops bombshell