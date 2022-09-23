The Electoral Commission (EC) says despite opposition from some sections of the populace, it will go ahead to use the Ghana Card for the compilation of the new voters’ register.

According to the electoral management body, the Ghana Card is the most authentic means of identifying Ghanaians, and therefore the Commission’s decision to use it in compiling a new database of voters.

Speaking on the AM Show on Thursday, the EC’s Director of Operations, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, explained that over the years, voter registration exercises have been marked by pockets of confusion across the country.

He, however, noted that once the Ghana Card is used as the primary source document for collating new voters registers, these challenges will cease.

“Everybody who has been following registrations in Ghana will realize that the tensions that crop up at the registration centres are related to who a Ghanaian is and who is faking.

“Basically, you’ll have the political parties, especially NPP and NDC at each other’s throats [about who a Ghanaian is]. We believe that if you have a Ghana Card, that issue will be addressed,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the NDC has threatened to use every legal means to prevent the EC from using the Ghana Card to compile a new register.

According to the party, the proposal to use the Ghana Card is a deliberate scheme designed to disenfranchise eligible citizens ahead of the 2024 polls; especially those in NDC strongholds.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo said the NDC will fiercely resist the move.

Mr Ofosu-Amofo contended that the decision by the EC will end up denying millions of Ghanaians their rights to vote as many people have not yet registered for their Ghana Cards.

The NDC, therefore, called on the EC to abandon the newly proposed C.I. as it is yet to be put before Parliament.

“Since the C.I. has not formally been laid before Parliament, we take this opportunity to call upon the EC to abandon the idea altogether.

“We wish to serve notice that we will use every lawful means to resist this latest effort to undermine the right of Ghanaians to vote and in the process skew the electoral system in favour of the NPP… In light of the above, we demand an immediate cessation of all works on the new C.I”.

But touching on a large number of Ghanaians without the Ghana Cards, Dr Serebour Quaicoe stated that such citizens have up to October 2024 to get the cards, and hence no one will be disenfranchised.

He said there is enough time for all Ghanaians to access the Ghana Card and be enrolled on the new voters’ register.