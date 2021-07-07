Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has made alarming remarks about her life. According to her, she has been “traumatised” for years and has been forcing herself to be happy but only waiting for her death.

“I’m only a traumatised soul wondering about for many years, forcing myself to be happy but only waiting for nature’s call to eternity,” she wrote in a Facebook post sighted by the Ghana Guardian.

She added: “Life is perpetual pain. Death is end of pain.”

In a separate post, she shared a video of herself weeping uncontrollably as she listens to Celine Dion’s ‘A New Day Has Come.’

She captioned the video, “Reality is catching up with me step by step.”

It will be recalled that she publicly tested positive for HIV/AIDS last month (June 2, 2021).

She had come down from Hamburg, Germany to do the test on live camera to prove to Ghanaians and the world that she and her children do not have HIV/AIDS as it had long been speculated.

The news speculating about her children’s status and the stigma she had suffered herself was what pushed her to take the bold step to prove her doubters wrong.

Unfortunately, things did not go as expected as the results from the test proved that she was indeed HIV/AIDS positive.

Her children, however, tested negative for the virus.