I refuse to grow – This is the tag Ghanaians have given to wife of Minister of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after she posted a photo on social media.

Florence Obinim, who had been off social media for months, bounced back and she has captivated her fans.

She is seen looking trendy as she poses for a photograph at a place believed to be her home.

The gospel musician rocked a knee-length black and white dress with summer wedge heels.

Mrs Obinim had her face fully made up and wore a short hair with matching black dangling earrings.

Despite being in her late thirties, she could pass for a 20-year-old.