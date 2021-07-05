Award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, and his wife, have taken their romantic celebration to social media.

The Christian couple stunned fans with a pre-recorded video to celebrate Mr Mettle as he turns a year older.

The one-minute video captured the ‘love birds’ exploring different parts of the country while wrapped in each other’s arms.

The spouses of one year blew kisses to each other as proof of their undying love.

Celebrating her husband, Selasie Mettle, described him as her number one who brings her so much joy, happiness and smiles.

“Happy Birthday to MY HUSBAND. God bless you for being Amazing in my life. Thank you for bringing so much JOY , HAPPINESS and SMILES in my life. You bring out the BEST IN ME. It’s never a dull moment when you’re around ! Love you babe ! And You will always be my NUMBER 1.

“Thank you for being a covering over our family! You’re a good man. You have a HEART of GOLD for everyone. May the Lord open doors for you. You will be celebrated everywhere you go! And May the Blood of the lamb be a covering over you! I love you Babe ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ You’re the Best!”

