Andre Ayew has hinted at staying in Europe ahead of the new 2021/22 football season after leaving Swansea City.

The 30-year-old left the club after the Swans failed to book a Premier League qualification, making him a free agent.

Speaking in an interview, Andre Ayew revealed being contacted by clubs in the Gulf and Asia, but it appears his mind is made on continuing in Europe.

According to him, he is in no rush to welcome any offer but will be hoping to make the best decision.

“There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France or Italy… I don’t have a particular place [for now],” Ayew told Accra-based Joy FM on Monday, July 5.

“There also offers coming in from the Gulf, the Asia side etc… So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me, but also for the nation with all we have coming ahead.

“I will take my time, look at it very well and hopefully, more sooner than later we will all be clear on something because I know that my fellow brothers and sisters, all Ghanaian people are waiting for that with a lot of impatience,” he added.

Andre, speaking during his stay with Swansea City, said it was the best decision he has ever taken in his career.

Ayew, for the second straight season, carried Swansea to the play-offs. He scored 17 goals, two more than his 15 in the 2019/20 season.

Ayew in total scored 32 league goals in his quest to lead the Jack Army back to the Premier League, where the club was when he first joined them in 2015 as a free agent after parting ways with boyhood club Marseille.

“Honestly I think it [signing for Swansea] is one of the best decisions I took in my career. It’s a place that I really felt at home. I felt that the people were always there for me on the pitch and off it.

“The club, from the owners to the groundsmen, I knew everyone so I was at home. Being there gave me that feeling that I am free to express myself on the pitch or do things outside the pitch too. I had the confidence from everyone, that belief that you have to make something happen,” he said.

After scoring the decisive goal in the semi-finals victory over Barnsley, Ayew and his teammates suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the final.

That meant Swansea will have to try again in the coming season, but without their talisman.

The former Marseille forward said Swansea was aware of his decision to leave if promotion eluded them.

“The decision to leave one day was going to come, sooner or later. I wanted to get back to the Premier League to continue with the club. That was my first aim after I didn’t know what was going to happen. We all knew that if we didn’t go up, I would have to leave the club,” he added.