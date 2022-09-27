Controversial public figure and social media sensation, Dr Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has teamed up with another interesting personality, Joyce Dzidzor, who has also been in the news on a number of occasions for contentious reasons.

Their relationship came as a surprise to many and stirred mixed reactions amongst Ghanaians.

The interesting pair managed to confuse Ghanaians even further after a video of them showing each other intense affection and kissing went viral on social media.

The footage made folks wonder even more whether their relationship was legitimate or a charade.

In the video, Dr UN and Joyce sat on a couch, faced each other, and said beautiful words of affirmation before locking lips.

However, many folks felt the footage was just eye service, a ploy to toy with the minds of Ghanaians.

