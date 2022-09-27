Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially filed a complaint to the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on the officiating at the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

In the matchday three games, Kotoko hosted their rivals at Baba Yara Stadium.

The game ended 1-1 with Yussif Mubarik scoring on the 57th minute for the home side before Caleb Amankwah scored on the 88th minute mark to secure a point for the Phobians.

But Kotoko and their fans were outraged by decisions made by main official, Selorm Yao Bless.

The club had multiple penalty shouts which were denied.

The defending Ghana Premier League champions based upon watching the replays decided to make the complaint.

“The club after a careful study of yesterday’s game footage has filed a complaint with the GFA against the decisions of the officiating officials,” Kotoko revealed on their official Twitter account on Monday.

Club Notice 📜



The club after a careful study of yesterday’s game footage has filed a Complaint with the GFA against the decisions of the officiating officials.#AKSC #KumApem pic.twitter.com/u4qAWRFL7W — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 26, 2022

Asante Kotoko host Nsoatreman FC on Wednesday in an outstanding game at the Baba Yara Stadium.