Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has described the 2023 Budget as Eka mp3 dede budget.

The Tamale South MP passed this comment after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the statement in Parliament on Thursday.

He explained his Eka mp3 dede statement was in relation to the Minister’s declaration that Ghana is now considered to be in high-risk debt distress due to the current debt sustainability analysis.

“This budget puts the country on the path of debt restructuring which he announced as a debt exchange programme. So this budget is eka mp3 dede,” he said amidst laughter from colleague parliamentarians.

The lawmaker added his expectations were that Mr Ofori-Atta will regularise his borrowing in accordance with the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) amended act 2016.

ALSO READ:

2023 Budget: Ofori-Atta sends strong message to govt officials over use of V8, V6

2023 Budget: Govt freezes public sector employment

The Minister explained the sustainability of Ghana’s debt has been continuously affected by the negative impact of exchange rate depreciation, particularly on external debt, as well as the crystallization of significant contingent liabilities in recent years.

He further noted that government will continue to strengthen its oversight of all State Owned Enterprises, in particular, financial and energy sectors.

Play audio above: