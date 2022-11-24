Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced that government officials, effective January 2023, will no longer use V8 and V6 vehicles.

The Minister stated the ban forms part of measures to manage expenditure in the face of the prevailing economic hardships.

However, the ban will not affect cross-country travel, stating all vehicles will undergo new registrations.

Mr Ofori-Atta made the announcement while delivering the 2023 budget as he admitted the country was in hard times and on life support.

“A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023,” he stated.

Aside from this, there will also be a ban on the importation of new vehicles in the country with state agencies expected to when necessary buy locally assembled vehicles.

In addition, there will be a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for political appointees.

“All MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots.

“Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs,” the Minister added.