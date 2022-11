Parliament hosted the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, yesterday.

He was in the House to present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to Parliament.

Below are photographs of legislators during the proceedings:

Ken Ofori-Atta reads 2023 Budget in Parliament

