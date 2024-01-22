The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana says it will not allow anybody to tamper with their conditions of services.

According to the National Chairman, their calls for the payment of their Tier 2 pension and overtime allowance have gone unheeded, resulting in the strike.

Isaac Donkor says employers must pay double time for any work that is done on weekends or public holidays.

This is in accordance with an agreement that was reached between the labor union and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Mr Donkor added that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) should not just send letters but rather sit with the parties involved, explain the current challenges the country is facing, and suggest a different way to pay the allowance.

“I don’t see any reason why they will just sit in their office to just be changing things. We will never allow anybody to tamper with our conditions of service that will never happen,” he said on Monday, January 22, 2024.

He stressed that the government’s sole responsibility is to deduct our tier two pension and forward it to our fund managers, questioning why it is now assuming the role of a fund manager.

“Government is not our fund manager; they should leave that task to our fund managers” Mr. Donkor added.

