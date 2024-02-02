The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on Ghanaians to be mindful of tagging security agencies, teachers and public servants with party colours.

He said it was about time society desisted from continuously tagging security persons and public servants with party colours because they disagreed on certain issues.

“If the institutions are not allowed to work well, the country’s democracy will be nothing to write home about,” he noted.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament and the Effutu Constituency NPP Parliamentary candidate, made the call at a delegate’s conference for his acclamation at Effutu Ateitu, a community in the Effutu Municipality, to contest the December 7 election.

He referred to recent attacks on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, by some members of the party who disagreed with him on certain security matters and had called for his removal, describing that as “not the best”.

“Let us disagree with some of their policies and criticise them, rather than calling for their transfers and removal.”

He expressed concern over the politicisation of almost every national issue, which, according to him, was destroying the country, and urged the public to be tolerant of each other’s views and work together, even if they disagreed, for the development of Ghana.

The MP stated that the public must not be deceived that parliamentarians were enemies, as sometimes portrayed on television. He said they were friends who hardly fought each other.

“The NPP believes in diversity and it does not matter one’s religion or ethnicity to get equal opportunity, which is always based on merit; it has demonstrated this through the selection of its flagbearer.”

“We are going to work as a team with the flagbearer, day and night, to ensure we break the eight,” he added. GNA

