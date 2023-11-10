To contribute to the local governance and development of the Adjiringanor electoral area, Paul Nyaro has officially picked up his nomination forms to contest the district level election.

Mr Nyaro, known for his commitment to grassroots initiatives, sees this step as a natural progression of his dedication to serving the community.

The nomination form was picked on Friday amidst a show of support from friends who believe in Nyaro’s vision for a more vibrant and connected Adjiringanor.

Nyaro expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming encouragement he has received from the community.

He outlined key areas of focus in his vision for the Adjiringanor electoral area, emphasizing community participation and effective representation at the local Assembly.

His decision to enter the race stems from his passion for community-driven development and a desire to contribute to the well-being of the residents.

Known for his approachability and ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, Nyaro aims to foster unity and collaboration in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within the Adjiringanor community.

As the election season unfolds, the aspirant anticipates engaging in constructive dialogues with community members, understanding their concerns, and presenting a comprehensive plan that reflects the aspirations of the residents.

The election has been set for December 10, 2023.

