Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has received a prestigious award, and her fellow colleagues joined in the celebration.

Taking to social media, the renowned movie star shared beautiful pictures from the grand ceremony where she looked stunning in a yellow jumpsuit.

During the award presentation, the movie diva confidently showcased her curves, sparking reactions from fans and admirers.

Ini Edo was honored by the Global African Summit for her significant contributions to the creative industry.

This recognition is part of an initiative to highlight the accomplishments of pioneering female filmmakers.