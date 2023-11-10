Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, expressed her admiration for musician Black Sherif.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah, Giger revealed her fondness for Black Sherif’s music, mentioning that she appreciates almost all of his songs.

“I am a big Blacko fan. I really love him and I think I like almost all of his songs. I like Oil In My Head, Fortified, and Kwaku the Traveler. I also like ‘First and Second Semon’ and everything Blacko.”

Black Sherif gained widespread attention with his hit song “Second Sermon,” which resonated with audiences not just in Ghana but across several African countries.

The song’s powerful and relatable lyrics, combined with an infectious beat, contributed to its success.

His rise in the music industry was relatively quick, and his music struck a chord with many listeners due to its authenticity and the depth of the themes he explored in his songs.

He has quickly become a notable figure in the Ghanaian music scene.