In a highly competitive field, Nigeria has emerged as a powerhouse in the 2024 Grammy Awards, securing a total of 11 nominations.

Nigerian talents, Burna Boy and Davido, found themselves in the same categories, adding to the excitement of the prestigious music awards set to take place on February 4 next year.

The 66th Grammy Awards witnessed Nigeria clinching four major nominations, with the potential for six artistes—Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido, Musa Keys, and Ayra Starr—to be recognized with awards.

Davido, after a 12-year wait, got his first Grammy nominations for his “Timeless” album. He is nominated for Best Global Music Performance (unavailable), Best African Performance, and Best Global Album for “TIMELESS.”

Olamide achieved a historic feat as the first Nigerian rapper to secure a Grammy nomination. His collaboration with Asake on the track “Amapiano” earned him this significant recognition.

Fireboy DML contributed to Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio” album, which garnered a nomination for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Ayra Star, in just two years in the industry, earned a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

Burna Boy continues to lead the pack with four nominations, solidifying his status as the only African artiste with five consecutive Grammy nominations since 2019.

His nominations include Best Global Music Album for “I Told Them,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” with 21 Savage, Best Global Music Performance for “Alone,” and Best African Music Performance for “City Boys.”

While Nigeria celebrates its dominance at the Grammys, Ghana did not secure any nominations for the 2024 awards.