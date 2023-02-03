Gospel musician Diana Hamilton says she is not interested in discussing anything concerning the building of the National Cathedral in Ghana.

According to her, she doesn’t have much information on the project amid the brouhaha ongoing in the political space.

She explained that though many are discussing the necessity of the project, she doesn’t want to involve herself.

“With things that I don’t know much about I am careful not to talk about them. With governance, I do not do well with politics, I struggle to comment on issues that I don’t know the facts,” she told host OPD on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show.

Meanwhile, the Mo Ne Yo hitmaker is set to host her annual Awake Experience Concert in Ghana at the Perez Dome on February 19, 2023.

WeWatch the video below:

MORE: