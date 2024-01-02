The number of people killed in a powerful earthquake in Japan which caused homes to collapse and triggered tsunami warnings is now known to be 48.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, says the quake has caused numerous casualties and they face a “race against time” to rescue survivors.

Around 1,000 rescuers are searching for people who they think may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The Japanese military has been handing out supplies including food, water and blankets for those who have had to leave home.

All tsunami advisories have now been lifted along the Sea of Japan, meaning there is no longer a risk of such an event.

President Joe Biden says the US stands ready to provide any necessary assistance.

