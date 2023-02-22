Ahead of the NDC’s parliamentary primaries in May this year, scores of party sympathisers have expressed their desires to lead the party in their various constituencies.

One of such aspirants is the daughter of the late Mr David Lamptey, a prominent businessman and a former financier of the National Democratic Congress.

In a statement of intent sighted by MyJoyOnline.com, Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy says her decision to contest the NDC parliamentary primary in the Klottey Korle Constituency is borne out of her desire to serve the locals in the area.

According her, she is passionate about creating a new paradigm of unity, jobs and networks for her constituents, hence the decision to join the race.

“Over the years, issues such as the lack of jobs and network opportunities have been some of the major problems in the community.

“If given the nod, I shall as a matter of priority, work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that lucrative job avenues are made available to all; especially the youth.

“This will be accompanied by the creation of networking opportunities for self development and capacity-building,” portion of her statement read.

A copy of Naakai’s official declaration of intent

Speaking to MyJoyOnline.com on the back of her decision to become an MP, the businesswoman cum politician emphasised that growing up as a child, she learnt the virtues of service and sacrifice from her late father.

In her view, these virtues have become a part of her guiding principles, therefore her decision to deploy them in the interest of her constituents in Klottey Korle.

Popularly known as Naakai, the aspiring MP added that apart from her father’s contributions to the fortunes of the NDC, he also supported many individuals through his widely acclaimed generosity and philanthropic gestures.

This, accordimg to Naakai, has become a huge motivation for her, hence her decision to emulate her late father by also becoming a source of hope to the poor, needy and marginalised in society.

Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy; NDC parliamentary aspirant for the Klottey Korle constituency

Naakai, a graduate of the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), comes to the table with her professional experience in human resource management and business administration.

Meanwhile, the acting and creative enthusiast will be coming up against the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.

Zanetor, who is currently serving on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament is also reported to be lacing her boots to contest in the upcoming primaries to retain her seat in that regard.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a new flagbearer as well as its parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the schedule announced by the party on January 18, aspirants are expected to pick their nomination forms at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka or access them via the party’s official website.

Parliamentary aspirants will be picking their forms from Monday, 22nd February to 24th February at a fee of GH¢5,000; and later submit them at a fee of GH¢40,000 between March 20 to March 22.

This will be followed by the vetting of aspirants from 27th March to 29th March, 2023.