The Chief Yakubu Imoro faction in the Damongo Chieftaincy dispute in the Savannah Region, has called on the lawyer attached to the House of Chiefs to come clean on the chieftaincy case.

The chief wants the lawyer to provide clarity regarding the constant postponement and prolonged delay in delivering judgment in the case amidst rising suspicion and tension.

Addressing the press in Damongo, the Spokesperson to Chief Yakubu Imoro’s faction, Yakubu Tahiru Prince, insisted that the situation which has become an albatross on their neck contributed to the recent attacks on family members and supporters of Chief Yakubu Imoro Gbedease.

“Today’s engagement is to register our displeasure through you (Media), to all who are concerned about the brutal attack by some hooligans from the faction of Abuasewura Kelly on the family and supporters of Damongowura Yakubu Imoro Gbedease, on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 in the Damongo Chieftaincy matter which has become a monster on our neck”, he said.

He alleged that the attack happened as a result of the disregard Abuasewura Kelly has for the ban on any form of enskinment within the Damongo traditional area instituted by the West Gonja Municipal Security Council.

The root cause of the conflict traces back to the Damongo skin crisis of April 2016 eight years ago, when Chief Seidu Kelly contested Chief Yakubu Imoro’s enskinment as Chief of Damongo in the Northern Regional House of Chiefs.

According to Yakubu Tahiru, the matter was transferred to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs in 2019, and a judicial committee of competent jurisdiction was constituted to sit on the matter.

He added that, “both the petitioner and respondents filed their witness statements with the Court, presented their evidence in court, their Lawyers (for petitioner and respondents’) cross examined all witnesses to the case and closed their cases”, he stated.

He wondered why a case which has closed pending judgment, is now being prolonged without any apparent reason, saying, “justice delayed, is justice denied.”

The Spokesperson revealed that the judicial committee has issued judgment notices to be delivered but same could not happen on the January 27th and February 15th 2023 scheduled dates.

“We humbly want to find out from the Counsel of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs what is holding the judgment that it cannot be delivered. He should come clean. As the saying goes, he who seeks for equity must come with clean hands. Justice delayed is justice denied” he added.

He said the pronouncement of Buduamawura Yakubu Imoro Gbedease by Yagbonwura Jakpa Sulemana Tuntumba Bore-Essa I, as the successor of the late Damongowura Lermu Jakpa is in fulfillment of the provisions of paragraph 31 of the Gonja constitution.

Attempts by Myjoyonline to react out to the other faction for a response was unsuccessful as they declined comments.

In a related development, police in Damongo were able to arrest three suspects concerning the March 7th attack. They also retrieved one pump action gun and three locally manufactured guns from both factions.

