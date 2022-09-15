A young man, believed to be in his twenties, has been stabbed in the back with a sharp object believed to be a knife at Damango in the Savannah Region.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday during violent clashes between two groups identified as Attributo and Zongo boys.

A security man, who witnessed the incident, said it occurred at about 10:00 pm on the Damango town park but it is not clear what triggered it.

He told Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah that due to fear he might be injured, he couldn’t go near the irate youth who wielded offensive weapons.

In the course of the clash, one person was stabbed in his back and also sustained deep wounds on his head while another sustained a minor injury.

They were rushed to the West Gonja Municipal Hospital for treatment with a broken part of the sharp object stuck in his back.

The police at Damongo, reacting to the incident, said one person has been arrested and is assisting with investigations to apprehend other suspects.