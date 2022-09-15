State Prosecutors say unraveling the mystery surrounding ‘galamsey’ suspect, Aishà Huang’s entry into the country will be a herculean task even for the court.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Frederick Sarpong told an Accra Circuit Court that Miss Huang herself could not even tell how she entered the country.

“A1 (Aishà Huang) has a history of sneaking in and out of the country at her will. My Lord as the accused, as A1 stands, she herself cannot even tell the court how she managed to enter this country,” he told the court on Wednesday.

Aisha Huang is standing trial for some illegalities in Ghana’s mining sector [Photocredit: David Andoh]

This was the basis of the Prosecutor’s insistence that the court granting her bail will prove very problematic for investigations.

He described her as someone capable of interfering with investigations. The police prosecutor also revealed new suspects had been arrested as part of its ongoing investigations.

This was a response to a bail request by lead Counsel for Aishà Huang, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey. He urged the court to give meaning to the rule of law by granting all four accused persons bail.

“Let the law work. On the facts before you, I pray you admit each of them to bail. We know that if you admit them it doesn’t mean they are innocent”.

Aisha Huang has been charged alongside fellow Chinese Nationals Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Halhun. They are all accused of engaging in mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.

Lawyers for Johng Li Hua, who collapsed during proceedings, have been challenging the narrative put out by the state.

Lead Counsel Frank Kumakoh claims his client is a friend of Aishà who was visiting her when the police carried out the swoop at her residence. The other two accused persons Huang Jei and Huaid Halhun have been described as domestic staff (garden boys) at Aisha Huang’s residence.

All four accused persons have been remanded into police custody and are expected back in Court on September 27.