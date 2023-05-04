A radio presenter with Dagbon FM in Tamale in the Northern Region, Sadiq Gariba, has been reportedly attacked live on air.

He was allegedly attacked while doing his programme by the immediate past Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagaza.

According to reports, the NDC man and his friend are accused of storming the studio Wednesday evening and attacking the presenter who is host of ‘Dagbon Panpantua’.

Sharing his ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Gariba said his only crime was to caution the NDC man not to do politics with the Abudu and Andani issue at Dagbon.

“Hardi who is also the spokesperson for Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji ABA Fuseini was doing politics with the Abudu and Andani issue so in my editorial, I cautioned him and he took offense,” he alleged.

“The guy said if you joke with Hardi, I will kill you one day,” he added.

Mr Gariba has since reported the matter to the police and presented video evidence to aid in investigations.

Meanwhile, Mr Pagaza has been invited by the police to assist with investigations.