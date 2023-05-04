Three people have reportedly died in the Volta Lake at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

According to reports, the deceased from Makango in the Savanna Region missed the ferry to Yeji and decided to travel by boat.

However, the boat capsized during a storm on the river leading to their sudden demise.

Adom News reporter, Daniel Tachie, who was at the scene, said a search team has been dispatched to look for the bodies.

Meanwhile, the boat operator, Jacob Adinortey, who survived, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.