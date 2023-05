A yet-to-be-identified couple have welcomed their twin children, a girl and a boy, after 32 years of childlessness.

A photographer, Zibah Photography, who snapped the couple and their children, shared the news via her Facebook account.

She wrote: “ What God cannot do does not exist. God Bless this beautiful family with a bouncing beautiful twin boy and a girl after 32 years of waiting. God is Great.”