A video showing the current state of Christian Atsu’s residence has surfaced on the internet, which has sparked a massive debate on social media.

After the earthquake took over some parts of Turkey by storm on Monday, February 6, 2023, several sad videos of the state of people’s homes surfaced online.

However, the home of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was the centre of attention as many wondered why his search took about 13 days for his body to be found.

Videos of the current state of his apartment at Rönesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence) in Hatay, Turkey, have surfaced online.