Cured leper gifted 2-bedroom house by Bawumia passes on

The 82-year-old woman who was gifted a two-bedroom house by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in September 2020 has died.

Daari Pogo caught the attention of the Vice President after her condition was broadcasted in a JoyNews documentary titled ‘Withered Skins’ by Seth Kwame Boateng.

Residing at the outskirt of Gurungu in the Upper West region, Madam Poga was forced to live in a dilapidated five by six meters mud hut with her granddaughter Adjara after losing four of her 10 children and being abandoned by the rest.

In less than 24 hours after her story was aired on all JoyNews’ platforms, the Vice President came to her rescue by donating food supplies and toiletries among others.

He then went on to promise to build Madam Pogo a decent home. Within six weeks, the two-bedroom house was constructed and fully furnished before being handed over to Madam Daari.

In a Facebook post announcing her demise today, Dr Bawumia said he has received the death of the now 85-year-old woman with great sadness.

“I thank God for being able to put a smile on her face in the last years of her life. May Madam Daari’s soul rest in peace,” he added.