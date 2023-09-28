A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called for the resignation of two Electoral Commission (EC) appointees, Dr Peter Appiahene and Madam Salima Tijani, over concerns about their alleged partisan affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The CSOs, which include the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), and the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), held a round table discussion to discuss the issue.

Speaking at the discussion, the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Asante, underscored the importance of their resignation to safeguarding the country’s democracy.

“If they appreciate where we are coming from I think that, that could be done and I think that the government can find other places that they could easily serve,” he said.

“It is not about their competency and capacity. I am sure there are other places where they can serve fully without all those implications that we have for our elections,” Mr. Asante stated.