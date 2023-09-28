The South African High Commission has reacted to concerns over delays in the issuance of visas to some Ghanaian applicants.

In a statement, the Commission said Ghana has officially been added to the e-visa list of South Africa.

This means Ghanaian nationals can now apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the South African High Commission.

This comes on the back of frustration expressed by some Ghanaians on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

Some applicants who spoke on the show indicated they have had their passports locked up due to delays in the issuance of visas for over three months.

However, the statement issued by the South African High Commission has directed such persons to pick up their passports at the VFS Global Office.

Below is the statement:

