Ghana has officially been added to the e-visa list of South Africa, an official statement released on Thursday has said.

This means Ghanaian nationals can now apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the South African High Commission.

The announcement comes after media reports that, some Ghanaians have had their passports locked up due to delays in the issuance of visas for over three months.

But a statement issued by the South African High Commission directed such persons to pick up their passports at the VFS Global Office.

“Passports that have been more than three months at the High Commission could be collected at the VFS Global Office,” the statement added.

