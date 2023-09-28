Some Ghanaians have expressed their frustration in their quest to understand the delayed issuance of visas at the South African Embassy.

The visa issuance they explained usually takes ten working days.

But for months now, these applicants have had their processes protracted with no solution in sight.

The applications according to them were received by an agency, VFS Global on behalf of the Embassy.

Some victims who shared their frustrations on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the blame the delay on backlogs of visa which needed to be cleared.

Businessman, Nathanial Osei said he was supposed to attend a conference in South Africa and applied for the visa about two months ago.

However, he is yet to receive any communication from the Embassy or VFS.

In his quest to withdraw the visa application so he could get back his passport, he was told that would also take over two weeks, a situation he said has left him in despair.

Mr. Osei alleged despite the claims of backlog, there have been some applicants who have managed to go through the process successfully.

A businessman, Daniel Asare Kyei who also shared his experience said he had to suspend his business trip after his visa was also delayed for over two months.

In all of these struggles, Mr Kyei said a withdrawal of the visa process comes with no refund.

Other people who also called into the show shared similar sentiments and appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately intervene to address the situation.

