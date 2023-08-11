The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has inaugurated a visa application centre in Accra on Thursday, August 10, in an effort to simplify travel arrangements for Ghanaian travellers headed to China.

The centre which was established in collaboration with the China Tourism Group Corporation Limited aims to offer efficient, high-quality services for Ghanaian visa applicants.

This initiative is expected to streamline and expedite the visa application process for individuals planning trips from Ghana to China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun stressed the centre’s importance in light of the anticipated rise in Ghanaians showing interest in visiting China.

Mr. Lu said establishing the centre in Accra aligns with international practices, seeking to provide more convenient and exceptional services to visa applicants.

The Ambassador emphasised the potential impact of the centre on fostering bilateral relations between China and Ghana.

He envisioned it as a catalyst for enhancing people-to-people exchanges and further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leadership and the joint efforts of President Xi Jinping and President Nana Akufo-Addo, China-Ghana bilateral relations have continued to deepen, founded on mutual trust and close cooperation in various fields,” he said.

Mr Lu also pointed out the thriving economic and trade exchanges with China retaining its role as Ghana’s primary trading partner.

In light of this, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mavis Nkansah Boadu welcomed the new visa application centre.

Madam Boadu regarded the event as a significant milestone, underscoring the commitment of both countries to reinforcing their bilateral connections.

She emphasised Ghana’s appreciation for strengthening its relations with China and its dedication to promoting increased people-to-people interactions.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration acknowledged that the establishment of the centre would not only facilitate tourism but also enhance business collaborations, academic partnerships, and cultural exchanges between China and Ghana.

Madam Boadu also noted that Ghana is introducing a machine-readable visa hardware system to bolster the security of its visa application process.

ALSO READ: