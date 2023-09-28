The Accra International Book Festival is inviting applications from aspiring writers who want to participate in the 6th Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop 2023.

The free creative writing course will provide practical skills, impart knowledge, and develop the creative writing skills of the selected participants.

This year’s Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop is open to only 10 participants who will be selected through a competitive process, the Afro-Book Festival has said.

“The course is targeted at anyone who is interested in writing thrillers, satire, memoirs, Y/A (young adult), poetry, creative non-fiction, literary fiction, and children’s literature, among others,” the Accra International Book Festival said in a statement dated September 28, 2023.

The topics that will be covered under the free course this year include illustrations, how to select the right words at the right time to get the right audience, book marketing, and how to write the type of books that sell in Ghana and Africa, among others.

The deadline for the receipt of applications for the 6the Kwame Nkrumah Creative Workshop 2023 is Sunday, October 8, 2023, the Afro-Book Festival noted.

All persons interested in the free course are to email their application letters, resume (not more than two pages) and two sample write-ups to info@myaccrabookfest.com no later than the specified date.

The 6th Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop 2023 will combine both in-person and online sessions.