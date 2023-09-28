The Electoral Commission says it has successfully registered some 673,276 new voters within 16 days from the beginning of the limited voters’ registration exercise.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday to update the public on the exercise, a Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, said the Commission is averaging 50,000 registrations per day since last week.

He stated that at this rate, the EC is set to strike its target of registering 700,000 new voters by the end of the exercise.

“We also want to state emphatically that this is not going to be the last registration exercise before the general elections in 2024. We will roll out another round of continuous registration exercise in 2024 in our district offices, and also register in the difficult-to-reach communities in selected electoral areas,” he announced.

He further stated that replacement of voters’ ID cards will begin on October 3 at the EC’s district offices at a fee of 10 cedis which will be paid via a short code that will be made available to the public soon.

“Those who also want to transfer their votes to other districts will have the opportunity to do so from the 3rd of October to the 9th of October in all our district offices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions continue to lead the way nominally in the ongoing registrations.

Now these are the figures from each region so far.

Western – 42,269 representing 6.3%

Western North – 22,386 representing 3.3%

Central – 63,228 representing 9.4%

Greater Accra – 90,099 representing 13.4%

Volta – 43,099 representing 6.4%

Oti – 18,468 representing 2.7%

Eastern – 69,597 representing 10.3%

Ashanti –111,593 representing 16.6%

Bono – 23,365 representing 3.5%

Ahafo –17,210 representing 2.6%

Bono East – 28,687representing 4.3%

Savannah – 16,045 representing 2.4%

Northern Region – 52,410 representing 7.8%

North East – 17,692 representing 2.6%

Upper East – 33,778 representing 5%

Upper West – 23,350 representing 3.5%