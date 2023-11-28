Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his goalscoring exploits but on Monday night the Al-Nassr forward convinced the referee not to award him a penalty.

The 38-year-old went down in the second minute after a challenge in his side’s Asian Champions League 0-0 draw with Iranian side Persepolis.

But when Chinese referee Ma Ning awarded a penalty, Ronaldo argued the case for the decision to be overturned.

Ning was sent to the pitchside monitor and ultimately changed his call.

A combination of the video assistant referee and Ronaldo’s honesty came to Persepolis’ rescue. The match went on to finish goalless, with Al Nassr’s Ali Lajami sent off in the 17th minute.

Al-Nassr had already qualified for the knockout stages before the match in Riyadh. The Saudi Pro League side are top of Group E with 13 points after five matches and five points ahead of Persepolis in second.