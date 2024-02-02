Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Al-Nassr in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

The game had been billed as a clash between Messi and old rival Cristiano Ronaldo but the latter was ruled out for Al-Nassr because of injury.

There was nothing Messi could do about the result as he only came on for seven minutes with Al-Nassr already 6-0 up.

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte scored the pick of the goals with a free-kick from his own half.

Brazilian Talisca hit a hat-trick for the Saudi Pro League side, who were 3-0 up inside 12 minutes.

Otavio opened the scoring before Talisca got his first and then Laporte got on the scoresheet when he caught Miami goalkeeper Drake Calender well off his line.

Talisca got his second from the penalty spot to make it 4-0, Mohammed Maran scored Al-Nassr’s fifth with a header before Talisca completed the scoring.