The sky train station was expected to start operations in August, 2020 says Railways Devt Minister
Former Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey has attributed the government’s inability to pursue the Sky train dream to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Africa Investor Holdings Limited established the Ghana Sky Train Limited, incorporating a Special Purpose Vehicle in Mauritius for the Accra Sky Train Project’s development through a Design, Build, Finance, and Operate arrangement.

It was revealed that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund made a $2 million payment to acquire 10 ordinary shares in the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The Auditor General’s 2021 report characterised the transaction as a net liability.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Evans Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Esikado Ketan in the Western Region explained that, the investors withdrew due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

