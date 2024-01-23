Former Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey has attributed the government’s inability to pursue the Sky train dream to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Africa Investor Holdings Limited established the Ghana Sky Train Limited, incorporating a Special Purpose Vehicle in Mauritius for the Accra Sky Train Project’s development through a Design, Build, Finance, and Operate arrangement.

It was revealed that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund made a $2 million payment to acquire 10 ordinary shares in the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The Auditor General’s 2021 report characterised the transaction as a net liability.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Evans Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Esikado Ketan in the Western Region explained that, the investors withdrew due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

