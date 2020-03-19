‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, Kim Kardashian, has opened up on how the novel coronavirus has forced her family to keep away from each other.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a family photo, she lamented about the social distancing policy being advised by the World Health Organisation.

According to the wife of rapper Kanye West, the safety measures implemented to curb the covid-19 virus is hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.

MORE STORIES:

She advised her fans to take precautions as the illness is real and affecting many who come into contact with it thus:

PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!

Her full caption read:

I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!