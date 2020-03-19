President Nana Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Council of State, has nominated four justices to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

They are Justice Isifu Tanko Amadu, Lawyer Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, Prof. Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu and Justice Clement Jackson Honyenuga.

Their nomination follows thorough and successful completion of consultation process for their positions.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has, thus, referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for consideration and vetting.

This is in accordance with Article 144 of the constitution which gives a nod to Appointment, Retirement and Removal of Justices of Superior Courts and Chairmen and other Members of Regional Tribunals.