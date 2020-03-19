Ghana’s popular national forest reserve, the Kakum National Park, has been temporarily closed following the increasing recorded cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was contained in a joint press statement by the Board Trustees of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust and Management of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana.

The closure of the National Park, according to the statement, is a precautionary measure to protect the staff, tourists and communities surrounding the Park.

