The Ministry of Finance has been shut down effective immediately as staff undergoes a mass testing exercise for the Covid-19.

According to a memo cited by Joy News, all staff members at the site have been directed to work from home as they wait for the testing team to compile the results of samples.

“In addition, the necessary contact-tracing will be taken by the appropriate health authorities. Staff will be duly informed about the appropriate date to return to the office to work,” the July 7 memo stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is assembling a team of core staff to operate from specific locations as part of preparations towards the Mid-Year Review Budget.

The statement signed by Chief Director of the Ministry, Patrick Nomo further advised adherence to “safety protocols which have been put in place at the Ministry to ensure the protection of staff including washing of hands with soap under running water.”

The Finance Ministry joins the list of companies to institute internal restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.