The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has gone into a mandatory 14–day self isolation on the advise of his doctors.

A statement dated July 7, 2020 and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Ms Pamela Cynthia Addo and circulated to all High Court judges said the Chief Justice will be working from his official residence at Cantonments in Accra.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court adjourned all cases scheduled for hearing this week over fears of the coronavirus disease.

Sources have told Joy News that some judges of the Apex Court have tested positive for Covid-19 and have subsequently gone into self-isolation.

According to the sources, hearing for all 16 cases which were expected to have started last week have also been postponed.

All nine cases expected to be heard from Tuesday to Thursday have been suspended.

Below is the full statement: