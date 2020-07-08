Thirty-two health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have contracted the coronavirus disease.

The Director of Medical Affairs of the TTH, Dr Abass Adam who disclosed this at the sidelines of a donation by the National Covid-9 Trust fund in Tamale said out of the figure, 19 were doctors, 12 nurses and one oderly.

He said some of them have been treated and discharged while others are still undergoing treatment.

Dr Abass also disclosed that one is in a critical condition and is on admission at the treatment center.

He said 80 other staff of the hospital were exposed but their results have returned negative.

Dr. Abass stressed the need for all to adhere to the safety protocols to curb the continuous spread of the disease.