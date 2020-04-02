Five regions in Ghana have so far recorded cases of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic also known as coronavirus.

The country has reported 204 positive cases with five deaths according to latest report released by the Ghana Health Service.

Analysis done by Adomonline.com after the report indicated that, the Greater Accra region on partial lockdown has topped the chart with 183.

It is followed by Northern region which recorded 10 cases but one is currently on the run. Police are on a manhunt for the 21-year-old Guinea national.

Ashanti region, specifically Greater Kumasi, also on partial lockdown, has nine coronavirus positive cases.

The Upper West and Eastern regions have recorded one case respectively.

Most of the cases, the Ghana Health Service said, are reported from routine and enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.

All five deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection.