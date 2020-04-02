The Mass Action Committee is calling for the arrest and prosecution of persons who defy the lockdown directives.

According to the group, it cannot be gainsaid that the lockdown is a painfully necessary measure meant to ensure individual and collective safety, an end to which laws have been enacted to govern the process but it will be naive to assume all persons will obey the lockdown rules.

It also condemned video footages which captured some security personnel subjecting civilians to all forms of abuses and added that in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, “we cannot create another tragedy of human rights abuse.”

Meanwhile, it urged all Ghanaians to observe the lockdown directives in order to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19.

It also commended the relentless efforts of the government, frontline health workers and all Ghanaians who have contributed to the fight.