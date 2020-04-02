Fact-checking viral video from the lockdown exercise pic.twitter.com/nVP0vZZGn9 — Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) April 2, 2020

There has been news of some security operatives beating citizens for not obeying the government’s lockdown directives.

The lockdown, according to the government, will help contain the spread of the virus as well as protect the lives of others, especially those working in the front-line.

Though some sections of the public are lambasting security officers for assaulting citizens, the Ghana Police Service has denied most of the brutality videos on social media.

Read stories on coronavirus

But, this unidentified officer, who stopped a commercial vehicle on the road, politely advised the passengers to cooperate with security forces to protect the people. He has since earned praises on many media platforms.

Watch video above for more: