A commercial sex worker has died after being hit by a tipper truck.

According to reports, Anabel hired a taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku to visit her client.

Upon her arrival at Triple X, she began fighting with the taxi driver after accusing him of having sex with her and refusing to pay.

The driver denied the allegation saying that it was a stunt she pulled to avoid paying the fare (GH₵80).

He then drove away leaving Anabel who later demanded the money from the people who came in to separate the fight.

Eyewitnesses say some minutes after that, a tipper truck from Awutu Bereku ran over Anabel and killed her.

The tragic incident happened on the Kasoa-Winneba highway, at Triple X near Buduburam in the Central Region.

According to Rainbow Radio, the body has been deposited at St. Gregory Hospital, while the driver of the tipper truck has been arrested and sent to Buduburam District Police Command.

Investigations are ongoing.