Comedian Warris has been forced to issue an unqualified apology to owners of Quick Credit over a viral skit that featured their brand without their permission.

Some few days ago, Comedian Warris posted the skit which captured him acting as a staff of the micro-credit institution while wearing their original branded t-shirt.

In the skit, he could be seen harassing a customer who breached their terms of payments.

However, the owners of the micro-credit institution have reached out to him legally over what they say is a negative portrayal of their brand and it’s services.

It is unclear how far the case went, but Comedian Warris has since deleted the skit from all his social media platforms after which he issued an apology for his goof.

Using the same platform he shared the skit on Twitter, the comedian explained the skit was solely for entertainment purposes and it has nothing to do with how the institution operates.

He apologised to the laywers, clients, managements and every other person affected by his skit.

READ ALSO

Watch video below: